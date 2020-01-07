Former Glee Star Max Adler and Wife Jennifer Expecting Baby Boy: 'Can't Wait to Meet Our Son'

Image zoom Max Adler and wife Jennifer Melissa Blue Photography

Max Adler is going to be a dad!

The Glee alum, 33, and his wife Jennifer are expecting their first child together, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple, married since 2015, tells PEOPLE they are over the moon to be expecting a baby boy this spring, and have so far enjoyed sharing their happy news with a select few close friends and family.

“Everyone is very excited for us and can’t wait to meet our son,” says Max. “Yes, we are having a boy! We have been given lots of great advice, offers to babysit and so many wonderful and generous hand-me-downs to help us get started on this exciting journey.”

Mom-to-be Jennifer, a business manager, says she’s feeling good so far.

“The second trimester is definitely easier than the first,” she says. “I’ve got more energy and feel more like myself. Luckily I didn’t have a lot of morning sickness but I do have severe heartburn. A friend told me that that means he’s going to have a full head of hair when he arrives so we will just have to wait and see!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Max Adler and wife Jennifer Melissa Blue Photography

Jennifer says dad-to-be Max has been extra attentive, in all the right ways.

“He gives great massages, cooks delicious and healthy meals and got me a prenatal massage for the holidays,” she says. “And if I need to pick anything up from off the floor, he will jump up and grab it for me!”

Max enjoys cooking for Jennifer — especially when she says the baby is responding positively to his cooking.

“I love when sometimes I cook a certain meal and [Jennifer] tells me that the baby is moving around a lot and she thinks he enjoys it. That’s pretty exciting and fun!” he says. “Or if I put certain music on or sing to him in her belly, she feels lots of movement and that brings a big smile to my face.”

Image zoom Jennifer Adler Melissa Blue Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Jane Lynch’s Quirky L.A. Compound, Where the Glee Alum is a ‘Lady of the Canyon’

“So far we know that he likes beets, coconut shrimp and reggae music! On another note, it is just a very exciting time to go through this period of life with someone sharing the exact same sentiments and notions,” Max says. “That our life together is about to change forever, we just don’t know all the specific ways how yet but we are ready and prepared together to take it all on. It’s a pretty exciting journey to be going on, especially alongside her.”

The couple are keeping busy throughout the pregnancy. Jennifer still works full-time for as long as she’s able and Max just wrapped filming on Aaron Sorkin’s historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, due in theaters later this year.