Maverick City Music's Chandler Moore and Wife Hannah Welcome First Baby Together: 'Obsessed'

Chandler Moore's new addition has arrived!

The Maverick City Music singer, 27, and wife Hannah Moore welcomed their first baby together, daughter Krue Grace Moore on Wednesday, April 13. Chandler is also dad to Chandler II, 4, and River, 2.

"❤️ I'm obsessed with her. I'll try words later," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post announcing baby Krue's arrival.

The pair also shared a series of photos doting on their little girl as she looked too cute in a knit tan ensemble.

Earlier this month, Hannah reflected on her journey to motherhood with a candid post on Instagram.

"You always hear stories and opinions and experiences from other moms while your pregnant. It's like you want to prepare yourself as much as you can for what is about to happen, so naturally you talk to others that have been through it before you," she wrote.

"But there is nothing quite like experiencing for yourself the beautiful miracle of child birth and becoming a mom. The pain is nothing compared to holding your sweet baby in your arms every single day speaking life over them," Hannah continued. "The exhaustion is nothing compared to staring into your beautiful baby's eyes imagining all they will become. The challenges are nothing compared to kissing your little ones perfect face, fingers and toes and saying I love you almost 50 times a day."

"All the pain, all the exhaustion, all the challenges, all the late nights, all the tears. It's all absolutely worth it at the end of the day for my Krue Grace💗," she concluded her post.

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in January.

"The last two years have been full of transitions, not just for me but for our world too. Hannah and I met in 2020, married in 2021, and now our first baby in 2022," Chandler shared. "Hannah made my world better and I can't imagine life without her. Now God is showing his goodness to me again through our new baby."

"Being pregnant with my first baby is surreal," added Hannah. "Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and I'm so thankful I get to experience everything it comes with."

In March, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl with a sweet video on Instagram.

Chandler and Hannah tied the knot in June 2021 in a "special" ceremony at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas, on their one-year anniversary of meeting.