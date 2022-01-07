Maverick City Music's Chandler Moore Expecting First Baby with Wife Hannah: 'So Thankful'

"Hannah made my world better and I can't imagine life without her. Now God is showing his goodness to me again through our new baby," Chandler Moore tells PEOPLE

Chandler Moore is going to be a dad — again!

The Maverick City Music singer and his wife Hannah Moore are expecting their first baby together, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"The last two years have been full of transitions, not just for me but for our world too. Hannah and I met in 2020, married in 2021, and now our first baby in 2022," Chandler, who is also dad to Chandler II, 4, and River, 2, tells PEOPLE.

"Hannah made my world better and I can't imagine life without her. Now God is showing his goodness to me again through our new baby."

"Being pregnant with my first baby is surreal," Hannah says. "Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and I'm so thankful I get to experience everything it comes with."

The mom-to-be says she's adjusting to her first pregnancy well so far, sharing, "I actually haven't had any cravings like I thought I would. The only thing I can't live without right now is sweet tea!"

Hannah adds that she hasn't made time to shop for maternity clothes but has managed so far, teasing, "I steal my husband's clothes and I have fun doing that!"

Chandler and Hannah tied the knot in June 2021 in a "special" ceremony at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas, on their one-year anniversary of meeting.

Chandler walked down the aisle wearing a Rich Fresh tuxedo, Tom Ford shirt and tie paired with Christian Louboutin shoes while she wore a Grace Loves Lace dress and Saint Laurent heels.

"What we experienced at our wedding was the climax of this last year of our lives. We first met June 8th 2020, and we got married a year later to the date," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "These last 12 months have been full of joy, and that's exactly what our wedding was."

"Laughs, tears, and the presence of the One who we love," they add. "Because of our friends & family, our special day was all we could imagine."

Among those in attendance at the couple's wedding included The Real's Adrienne Bailon Haughton and singer-songwriter Israel Houghton, Kirk and Tammy Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay "JJ", of TRIBL Records and founders of Maverick City Music.

The couple got engaged three months before the wedding.

"I GOT MY YES❤️," Chandler wrote on Instagram sharing the news then. "I've enjoyed the stillness of this moment. When you experience such dense moments that change you forever, there's like a hidden thing in the heart to want to blast it to the world so everyone can witness the redemption & 'win' in a season. But the best times are the ones that can't be immediately described or shared. Such a sacred time."

"Since November, my life has been in a whirlwind of transitions. And finally, this is one that I'm wholeheartedly enjoying lol," he added. "Life has changed forever & I wouldn't want it any other way. It's amazing how God's plans override our timelines. I love my life & I love my Hannah Grace."