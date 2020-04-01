Homeland's Maury Sterling and Wife Alexis Welcome Son Ford Bryant: 'Our Little Bear'

Image zoom Alexis Sterling/Instagram

Maury Sterling is a dad!

The Homeland star, 48, welcomed his first child with wife Alexis, a baby boy, on Tuesday, March 31, the new mom revealed on Instagram alongside a snapshot of Sterling holding and gazing down at his newborn.

“Welcome to our little bear,” the actress, 38, began her caption. “Ford Bryant Sterling was born this morning at 4:08am. He’s healthy and we cannot thank the staff at @cedarssinai for taking amazing care of us as we bring a tiny human into a pandemic. PLEASE LOOK INTO DONATING PPE TO YOUR LOCAL HOSPITAL/CLINIC.”

Ahead of the birth, both Alexis and Sterling shared a photo of the then-dad-to-be from the back, loaded up with the couple’s multiple bags as they walked into the hospital.

He captioned it, “Was hoping to join all the great #Homeland fans on @twitter tonight, but @alexisboozersterling and I are in the hospital to welcome our son into the world. @showtime @sho_homeland Thank you all for support of the show.”

Alexis kept fans updated on Twitter before Ford’s arrival, writing in one post that she was “having one of those very long labors.”

She also joked in an earlier tweet, “I’m not planning on tweeting my entire birth experience, but y’all should know that @MaurySterling is in the hallway doing squats with the @CedarsSinai L&D team.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, revealed they had a new addition on the way in November, sharing a pair of snapshots of themselves pointing out Alexis’ baby bump outside the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City, where their play Mayakovsky and Stalin had just finished its run.

“A new addition to the family is coming in March,” Sterling captioned his post while Alexis wrote alongside hers, “We debuted more than theatre in NYC over the last month. #BabyBoySterling #March2020.”

Alexis has shared updates about her bump progress and more throughout her pregnancy since the big reveal, including a peek of Ford’s colorful nursery, complete with a banner reading, “BABY STERLING.”

In February, she posted a snapshot of Sterling giving her a kiss on the cheek as she cradled her belly, while the couple stood in front of the same banner. Alexis captioned it, “Best birthday ever. #babysterling #comingsoon #ittakesavillage.”

Homeland is currently in its eighth and final season and stars Sterling as series regular Max Piotrowski, a security consultant and trusted associated of Claire Danes‘ Carrie Mathison.

The Showtime spy drama will wrap on April 26, after 12 episodes in season 8 and 96 total since it began in 2011.