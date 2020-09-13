Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly and 3 Daughters Adorably Cheer Him for Season Opener

Matthew Stafford began his 12th season as quarterback of the Detroit Lions on Sunday

Matthew Stafford has the most adorable supporters heading into the 2020 NFL season.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback's three daughters — 3-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, and 2-year-old Hunter — dressed in Detroit Lions cheerleading outfits to wish their dad luck ahead of his first game of the season against the Chicago Bears.

In a video shared on his wife Kelly Stafford's Instagram, the three girls followed their mom's lead and waved their pom-poms in the air to cheer on Matthew, 32, before he entered the Lions stadium.

Kelly, 42, shared more photos in her post of Sawyer, Chandler and Hunter posing in their adorable cheerleading outfits. In another video, the girls sweetly hugged their dad goodbye.

"Thank goodness we aren’t allowed in, we need some serious practice before we are game ready," Kelly began her caption. "Surprised Matthew outside the stadium before he went in with his cheer squad and it was a moment I will never forget."

"Here is to year 12! Football is BACK!"#GoLions #footballisfamily#staffordstrong," she added.

However, the Lions lost to the Bears 23-27.

Kelly and Matthew, who married in 2015, welcomed their fourth child over the summer.

"Friday, June 26, 2020, Our family became complete ❤️," Kelly shared on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Matthew in the delivery room and she underwent a cesarean section.

In the heartwarming photo, the famous athlete could be seen gently resting his head next to his wife.

The couple first announced they were expecting their fourth child in early March when Kelly shared a sweet photo of the family at Disneyland.

“Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie,” she shared, before adding, “Baby Stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) ??.”

“We won’t know whether the Stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here,” she said, revealing their decision to keep the sex of their baby a surprise. “Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit#nomoresedans #staffordstrong.”

Kelly later shared on her Instagram Story that the couple's fourth child will be their last. "And yes. We are done after this. Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6."

Kelly previously underwent a 12-hour brain operation in April 2019 when doctors found a benign tumor resting on her cranial nerves.

On the one-year anniversary since the surgery, Kelly shared an emotional note on Instagram, writing about the "hardest year" of her life.