Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Expecting Baby No. 4 Nearly a Year After Her Brain Surgery

Kelly Stafford has a baby on the way!

The wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford announced she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, and shared a sweet photo of the family at Disneyland.

“Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie,” she shared, before adding, “Baby Stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) 💖💙.”

“We won’t know whether the Stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here,” she said, revealing their decision to keep the sex of their baby a surprise. “Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit#nomoresedans #staffordstrong.”

The couple, who married in 2015, are parents to three daughters: 3-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, and 1-year-old Hunter.

Kelly, 41, later shared a second photo to her Instagram Story, showing off her baby bump in a red figure-hugging dress, telling her fans that this would be her last pregnancy.

“And yes. We are done after this,” she captioned the photo. “Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6.”

Kelly’s pregnancy announcement comes nearly a year after she underwent a 12-hour brain operation in April 2019 when doctors found a benign tumor resting on her cranial nerves.

In February, she opened up about the fear she felt when she received her first diagnosis, wondering what her future would look like.

“I will never forget feeling so alone in this diagnosis, walking out of the doctors office in shock, only to make it to the waiting area before I lost it on matthew’s shoulder, wondering what this meant for the future and how I was going to be a mother to my girls.. then looking around at everyone in that waiting room… some with staples in their heads, others awaiting their own diagnosis and realizing I was far from alone,” she wrote.

The soon-to-be mother of four recalled “announcing it weeks later on Instagram and really realizing how many people were going through the same thing or something similar.”

“It’s one of the positive things about social media.. it gives us the ability to connect to others that might be experiencing the same things or feelings as we are, making us feel like we are not alone,” she added. “So thanks to the support from Matthew, my family, my friends, and everyone who reached out.. it got me through the hardest time in my life!”