Matthew Stafford Celebrates 2022 Super Bowl Win by Playing in Confetti with Wife Kelly and Daughters

Matthew Stafford is celebrating his Super Bowl win with his favorite cheerleaders: his daughters!

On Sunday, following the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback commemorated the joyous occasion with his wife Kelly and their four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, 4, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 19 months.

Stafford was seen grinning ear to ear while holding two of his daughters while Cooper Kupp was accepting the Super Bowl MVP award after the game.

The entire Stafford family was later seen playing gleefully in the blue and yellow confetti on the field at SoFi Stadium. Matthew and his wife Kelly Stafford shared an emotional kiss as the quarterback knelt on the ground with his children.

Matthew Stafford Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Matthew credited his family and their support in helping him get to the Super Bowl this year.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," he told PEOPLE in a media conference. "I would never have made the decision to go in and ask to be traded [somewhere] unless I had full support from my family and understanding that things were going to change, things were going to be different both professionally and personally."

"Having that support is the reason that I'm here today," he added. "The fact that we got chosen to join the L.A. Rams is something that we feel so blessed to be a part of and have that opportunity."

Kelly and Matthew, who married in 2015, welcomed their fourth child in June 2020.