Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Expecting Second Baby After Past Miscarriages

Matthew Morrison has another child on the way!

The Glee alum, 42, and his wife Renee are expecting their second baby, he announced on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of the pair dancing as the soon-to-be mom of two showed off her bare baby bump. Text on the slide read "Baby loading..." as Morrison sang to his pregnant wife's stomach and placed his hands there.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple tied the knot in October 2014, and they are already parents to 3-year-old son Revel James Makai.

Their happy pregnancy news comes after they have been open about experiencing past miscarriages. Morrison told PEOPLE in March 2020 that they've "had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby, and it's not fun stuff."

"But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more," he added at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

MATTHEW MORRISON Credit: Matthew Morrison/Instagram

MATTHEW MORRISON Credit: Matthew Morrison/Instagram

Sharing how parenthood has shown him a new side of his wife, the American Horror Story: 1984 actor said, "I feel like I have a whole new wife."

"Seeing her come into her power as a woman has been, I think, transformational for our whole family," he said. "She is such a leader and really just creating these movements and stuff with her speaking and really trying to empower other women and talking about things that a lot of women go through but are scared to talk about it, like miscarriage."

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew Morrison Opens Up About His Wife's Miscarriages: 'It's Something We Want to Talk About'

Wishing his wife and his son happy birthdays this past October, Morrison shared a sweet gallery of family photos on Instagram.

"Happy Birth week to the center of my Universe. Renee (Oct. 5), you are strength personified. You have a deep well of empathy and compassion that heals the people around you," he wrote. "You inspire, by simply living your most authentic life. Its an honor watching you in your flow!"