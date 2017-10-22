Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome Son Revel James Makai

The couple announced the birth of their son by sharing some adorable photos of the newborn through social media on Sunday

He’s arrived!

Son Revel James Makai Morrison was born weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19½ inches long.

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning,” the proud new father wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of him and Revel giving each other a fist bump.

Renee also celebrated the moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of the former Glee star holding their baby in his arms.

“I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness,” she wrote.

“I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James!” the new mother added.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting in May.

“I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be,” Morrison, 38, told PEOPLE, admitting that he’s “looking forward to everything” about fatherhood.

“The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world … I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has,” he added.