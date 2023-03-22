Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila and Kids Volunteer During Paris Fashion Week — See the Clip!

Camila Alves McConaughey is teaching her kids about the importance of giving back.

The mom of three, 41, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday documenting her experience volunteering with her oldest kids, son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, on their last day in Paris during Fashion Week.

Camila, who also shares son Livingston, 10, with husband Matthew McConaughey, was joined by her kids and mom Fatima at Refettorio Paris where the group "cooked, helped serve, helped clean" and woked to "create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris."

In the clip, Camila and her kids can be seen cooking in the kitchen together and learning more about the volunteer experience.

"My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and me ! spend our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis we cooked, helped serve, helped clean, they create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line!" she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

"You can volunteer or donate too! Thank you @massimobottura @jr for creating this space and for all the volunteers for keep on going! One of the recipes we cooked was @womenoftoday banana bread!!!!! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚."

Earlier this month, the model was joined by her two oldest children in Paris for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

The designer posed with her kids at the Paris show, all three looking stylish for the big event.

The trio dressed in neutrals, Camila in a cream pantsuit with a matching hat while Levi wore a cream shacket on top of a plaid tracksuit and Vida sported a midi dress that featured a woman's face on it.

Dave Benett/Getty

On her Instagram Story, the model shared additional snaps of her kids as she announced their arrival in Paris.

"Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," she wrote on a photo of Vida holding a box of pastries.

Another picture showed Levi and Camila's mom sitting at a restaurant together. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she wrote in both English and Portuguese.