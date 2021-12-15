Matthew McConaughey Hits Sing 2 Red Carpet with Wife Camila Alves McConaughey and Their 3 Children

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Matthew McConaughey will reprise his role as Buster in the forthcoming sequel

The Sing 2 premiere was a "family affair" for the McConaughey's!

Taking place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, 52, attended the event Sunday with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, 39, and their three children: sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11.

McConaughey Alves shared an Instagram snap of McConaughey posing with their sons on the red carpet, calling the trio "the 3 most important male presence in my life" in the caption.

"… what a blessing to see the boys so big !! 🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💛💚💛💚💛 ," she added.

The Brazilian-American model also shared the message in Spanish, writing, "as 3 presenças masculinas mais importantes na minha vida… gente uma benção ver os meninos tão grande assim."

McConaughey, who returns in Sing 2 as Buster Moon, the optimistic koala who loves show business, also shared a photo of him smiling with his wife and children.

"Family affair at #Sing2 premiere @singmovie," the Dallas Buyers Club actor captioned the picture.

His Sing 2 costar Reese Witherspoon chimed in via the comments, writing, "What a wonderful family!! Love y'all! 😍"

"In this film for Buster the stakes are higher, there is more stress," McConaughey told PEOPLE of his character in November. "He's more vulnerable in this film than he was in Sing."

"There is so much you can learn from Buster Moon in life about leadership," he added. "He has traits of persistence and resilience and he is able to take illusions and turn them into dreams and then he makes those dreams reality."

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of Sing 2 Attend LA Premiere

McConaughey Alves is also gearing up for the release of her children's book Just Try One Bite. Hoping to instill healthy eating habits at a young age, Just Try One Bite tells the story of three children who try to get their parents to trade the ice cream and chicken fried steak for a nibble of healthier foods.

McConaughey Alves teamed up with author Adam Mansbach, who wrote the bestselling book Go the F**k to Sleep, for the new title with a funny role reversal in which picky-eater parents are confronted by their children. It will be published on March 22 with Penguin Random House.

"It's all about balance," McConaughey Alves told PEOPLE last month. "If parents take the time to talk to their children about healthy eating then they will grow up to be adults with healthier habits. And having conversations about balance allows for an open dialogue between parents and children."