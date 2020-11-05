Matthew McConaughey Gets a Sweet Song from His Kids for 51st Birthday: 'Beautiful'

Matthew McConaughey is ringing in his 51st birthday with a sweet family tribute.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner shared a video montage of his children singing "Happy Birthday," writing on his Instagram, "a beautiful alarm clock I had today."

McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, also posted the same clip to her account.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!"

Alves — who shares daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, with McConaughey — also encouraged followers keep an eye out for "what my daughter said is how I feel sometimes! 😂😂 And let’s all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future."

In the footage, which appears to have been shot when McConaughey and Alves' children were younger, Vida excitedly bounces around in a chair with her brother. The two make silly faces while singing "Happy Birthday."

Recently, McConaughey opened up to PEOPLE about how his children have tapped into their imaginative side amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying, "They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don’t think they would have leaned into if they were back in school."

"One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they’ve been forced to be more self-reliant. They’ve been forced to create their way out of their boredom," he shared.

According to the actor, his children's passions now include photography and music.

"They’re becoming pretty good storytellers," McConaughey remarked. "Our youngest one will come fill us in: 'Oh, I’m on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it’s probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That’s John Williams,' which is really cool."

The author, whose memoir Greenlights has been on the New York Times bestseller list for the last two weeks, added that he enjoys the "privilege and responsibility" of being their dad.