Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey sat son Livingston, 10, down for a trim as Levi, 14, watched on

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 27, 2023 02:15 PM
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Photo: Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey can add barber to his list of many achievements.

On Sunday, wife Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the doting dad spending time with his two sons, Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14.

Levi watched on as the actor, 53, worked on cutting Livingston's hair, with one of the family's dogs watching along. The 10-year-old had an iffy look on his face as he sat for the cut in an adorable moment between father and sons.

"Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," Alves McConaughey, 41, wrote in the caption, which she shared in both English and Portuguese.

The couple also shares daughter Vida, who celebrated her 13th birthday on a Hawaiian family getaway last month, which Alves McConaughey shared photos of earlier this month.

The photo shared showed Vida wearing a white cropped t-shirt, a lei and a flower crown as she looked at her birthday cake, unaware that behind her, Woody Harrelson was making a face at the cake as well.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂," Alves McConaughey wrote in the caption.

Alves McConaughey continued, "how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you, 'life' (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛."

Livingston also enjoyed a milestone birthday — hitting double digits.

The model and mom of three celebrated her Livingston's birthday on social media last month also, sharing a photo of her son blowing out candles on a cute Minecraft-themed birthday cake.

"Nothing fancy…just us…" Alves McConaughey wrote alongside the photo of her son. "December 28th it was Livingston's birthday!!!"

The model revealed how her son celebrated his special day last month. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!"

She continued, sending happy wishes for her son's future: "May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!"

"You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!" she concluded.

