Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo

The actor is a father of three with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 07:57 PM
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey attends the "White Boy Rick" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Photo: GP Images/Getty; Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi is an adventurous 14-year-old!

In a new photo shared to the Dallas Buyers Club actor's Instagram on Thursday, the young teen stands beside his neon-green surfboard as his dad proudly shows off some of his surfing injuries.

The actor, 53, proclaimed next to the pic of his son's back covered with bruises and bandages: "Surf souvenirs."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Many fans echoed the same praise, with one commenting, "We call em natures tattoo brotha. This is awesome," and another proclaiming, "Meet new people and experience new things! Even the hard stuff can be the good stuff ❤️❤️❤️."

Alongside Levi, the Oscar winner is also a dad to 10-year-old Livingston, and 13-year-old Vida, whom he shares with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

McConaughey proudly takes on the role of a father, sharing with PEOPLE in a 2020 interview that it's the "only thing he ever wanted to be."

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important," he added.

As a dad, he's also happy to help his children find their talents and interests.

He shared with PEOPLE at the time: "Our youngest one will come fill us in: 'Oh, I'm on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it's probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' which is really cool."

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to parenting, McConaughey shared with Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie in 2018 that he and his wife share the same values, joking that they "mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline."

He proclaimed that the couple "have a similar moral bottom line," adding, "and as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it's really DNA."

"We can nudge 'em and shepherd 'em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I'm just happy to say we have three healthy ones, and they're very much individuals," he added.


Related Articles
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, Just Because: 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, 'Just Because' : 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock (13008163o) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia Movie Premier, Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022
Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Photo of Himself Surfing with His 8-Year-Old Son: 'Best Memories'
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Michael Buble Family
Michael Bublé's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
Camila McConaughey neck injury
Camila McConaughey Sustained a Neck Injury After Taking Spill Down the Stairs
Jennifer Lopez The Wedding Planner
'The Wedding Planner' Cast: Where Are They Now?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDHgRABngD/?hl=en hed: Chris Hemsworth’s son photobombs his shirtless underwater video – but the rock is still impressed
Chris Hemsworth's Son Photobombs His Shirtless Underwater Video – But The Rock Is Still Impressed
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Camila Alves McConaughey's Yuca Fries Are a 'Hit' at Home: 'More Please!' Says Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey Rollout
Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Uvalde School Shooting 6 Months Later: 'We Want Their Lives to Matter'
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Rite of Passage'
jennifer hudson
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)