Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi is an adventurous 14-year-old!

In a new photo shared to the Dallas Buyers Club actor's Instagram on Thursday, the young teen stands beside his neon-green surfboard as his dad proudly shows off some of his surfing injuries.

The actor, 53, proclaimed next to the pic of his son's back covered with bruises and bandages: "Surf souvenirs."

Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Many fans echoed the same praise, with one commenting, "We call em natures tattoo brotha. This is awesome," and another proclaiming, "Meet new people and experience new things! Even the hard stuff can be the good stuff ❤️❤️❤️."

Alongside Levi, the Oscar winner is also a dad to 10-year-old Livingston, and 13-year-old Vida, whom he shares with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

McConaughey proudly takes on the role of a father, sharing with PEOPLE in a 2020 interview that it's the "only thing he ever wanted to be."

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important," he added.

As a dad, he's also happy to help his children find their talents and interests.

He shared with PEOPLE at the time: "Our youngest one will come fill us in: 'Oh, I'm on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it's probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' which is really cool."

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to parenting, McConaughey shared with Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie in 2018 that he and his wife share the same values, joking that they "mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline."

He proclaimed that the couple "have a similar moral bottom line," adding, "and as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it's really DNA."

"We can nudge 'em and shepherd 'em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I'm just happy to say we have three healthy ones, and they're very much individuals," he added.



