Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His Hack for Curly Hair in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey share sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 03:53 PM
Camila Alves McConaughey; Levi McConaughey
Photo: Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's teenage son is sharing his special trick for keeping his curls intact.

The mom of three, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday showing son Levi, 14, blowdrying his curls while Camila was getting her hair done. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Levi can be seen using a blowdryer with a sock-like attachment to perfect his look.

"It looks like a sock, but it's not a sock, but you can use your own sock if you don't have this," says Camila. "You can tie it with a rubber band or a hair tie."

"You dry your hair so it doesn't get frizzy and it keeps your curls," she adds as the camera pans over to Levi styling his hair. "We're learning today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camila Alves McConaughey; Levi McConaughey
Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

The model also shared a quick video on the following slide of daughter Vida, 13, discussing her makeup routine.

"It's just simple. I just do blush and highlighter," she says.

Camila, who also shares son Livingston, 10, with husband Matthew McConaughey, was joined by her two oldest children in Paris over the weekend for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

The designer posed with her kids at the Paris show, all three looking stylish for the big event.

Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Dave Benett/Getty

The trio dressed in neutrals, Camila in a cream pantsuit with a matching hat while Levi wore a cream shacket on top of a plaid tracksuit and Vida sported a midi dress that featured a woman's face on it.

On her Instagram Story, the model shared additional snaps of her kids as she announced their arrival in Paris.

"Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," she wrote on a photo of Vida holding a box of pastries.

Another picture showed Levi and Camila's mom sitting at a restaurant together. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

Related Articles
Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Make Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Show
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey attends the "White Boy Rick" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo
Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
The Cast of 'Scream VI' Celebrates Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Penélope Cruz, Sydney Sweeney and More
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Impeccable Physique, Plus Zendaya, Pharrell Williams and More
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Giant Flower as a Shirt at Paris Fashion Week — See the Daring Look
Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis Celebrate Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' in L.A., Plus Dua Lipa, Pink and More
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, Just Because: 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, 'Just Because' : 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Camila Alves McConaughey's turbulent flight
Matthew & Camila McConaughey's New Flight Brings More Bad Luck After Lufthansa Plane's 'Severe Turbulence'
Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Paris Fashion Week and Beyond
Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Summer
Christina Aguilera Shares Scenes of Daughter Summer, 8, Capturing Her Concert in Cute Drawings
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Strike a Pose, Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot