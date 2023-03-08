Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His Hack for Curly Hair in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's teenage son is sharing his special trick for keeping his curls intact.

The mom of three, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday showing son Levi, 14, blowdrying his curls while Camila was getting her hair done. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Levi can be seen using a blowdryer with a sock-like attachment to perfect his look.

"It looks like a sock, but it's not a sock, but you can use your own sock if you don't have this," says Camila. "You can tie it with a rubber band or a hair tie."

"You dry your hair so it doesn't get frizzy and it keeps your curls," she adds as the camera pans over to Levi styling his hair. "We're learning today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram

The model also shared a quick video on the following slide of daughter Vida, 13, discussing her makeup routine.

"It's just simple. I just do blush and highlighter," she says.

Camila, who also shares son Livingston, 10, with husband Matthew McConaughey, was joined by her two oldest children in Paris over the weekend for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

The designer posed with her kids at the Paris show, all three looking stylish for the big event.

Dave Benett/Getty

The trio dressed in neutrals, Camila in a cream pantsuit with a matching hat while Levi wore a cream shacket on top of a plaid tracksuit and Vida sported a midi dress that featured a woman's face on it.

On her Instagram Story, the model shared additional snaps of her kids as she announced their arrival in Paris.

"Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," she wrote on a photo of Vida holding a box of pastries.

Another picture showed Levi and Camila's mom sitting at a restaurant together. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she wrote in both English and Portuguese.