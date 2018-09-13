Matthew McConaughey isn’t just an actor — he’s a hero.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 48-year-old actor revealed he saved his son Levi from a charging mountain ram.

The epic account was brought up during a round of “True Confessions,” a game in which players take turns guessing whether or not the other players’ stories are true.

“I got charged by a mountain ram at the edge of the Grand Canyon and had to throw my 6-month-old child 15 feet through the air — to my wife — to save him,” McConaughey told Jimmy Fallon and The Roots’ Tarik Trotter.

After revealing it was, in fact, a true story, McConaughey went on to explain it all happened while he and his wife, Camila Alves, were enjoying a picnic with their eldest son, now 10 years old, and dog when all of a sudden a ram appeared.

Acting fast, McConaughey shooed away his dog, who he says was growling at the ram, and then he threw Levi to Camila. Camila managed to escape quickly down the cliff, making it easy for McConaughey to toss their son.

However, McConaughey was still in danger.

“I grabbed this little branch and I get behind it and it’s this cherry bush and it’s about as big as my pinky and I’m like, ‘This is not gonna save me at all,’ ” McConaughey explained.

Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and their children Levi, Vida and Livingston Camila Alves/Instagram

“I squared off and just tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, ‘Not me, whatever it is,’ and he was kicking dirt and everything,” the actor explained.

After scaring the ram off, McConaughey realized why the animal was so aggressive: “We were between him and all his ladies and he didn’t want any other male scent on his mountain.”

“I was like, ‘Your mountain, sir,’ ” said McConaughey.

McConaughey and Camila, 36, are also parents to daughter Vida, 8, and son Livingston, 5.