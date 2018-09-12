Matthew McConaughey on Parenting: 'We Mix the "Alright, Alright, Alright" into the Discipline'

When it comes to parenting their three kids, Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila take a blended approach.

“We mix the ‘alright, alright, alright’ into the discipline,” the White Boy Rick actor — dad to sons Livingston, 5½, and Levi, 10, plus daughter Vida, 8½ — joked to Savannah Guthrie of his signature catchphrase on Wednesday’s episode of the Today show.

He explained, “The main thing is that my wife and I, Camila, we have a similar moral bottom line. And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA.”

“We can nudge ’em and shepherd ’em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are,” continued McConaughey, 48. “And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they’re very much individuals.”

Matthew McConaughey and family Camila Alves/Instagram

Although Livingston, Vida and Levi all have their own distinct personalities, there is one tradition the family of five loves to indulge in together on a typical Friday night — and it’s super low key.

“Friday night’s the no-curfew night,” said the Dallas Buyers Club star. “It’s pizza night, it’s a movie night, it’s ‘all the kids can sleep with Mama and Papa night.’ ”

“That night can go late,” he admitted. “Sometimes we have to lie about the time and say it’s midnight when it’s really 10 ’cause we can tell it’s gonna go to 2.”

“It usually involves a lot of cooking,” McConaughey told Guthrie, 46, of the couple’s favorite nights with their children. “We stay home, we cook a lot. And then music.”

“It really gets nice when it turns into, after the movie, into a bit of a dance party,” said the dad of three, explaining he’s been into the swing genre lately. “That’s when we’re really rockin’.”