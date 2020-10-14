"Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can’t think of anything being more important," Matthew McConaughey tells PEOPLE

Matthew McConaughey Opens Up about Raising Creative Kids (They Even Took People’s Cover Photo!)

Matthew McConaughey is no stranger to deftly juggling whatever life throws his way. But like many parents navigating pandemic life, the star has faced the unique challenge of raising his little ones in quarantine.

To McConaughey’s proud delight, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, his with kids wife Camila, 37, have more than risen to the occasion.

“They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don’t think they would have leaned into if they were back in school,” the 50-year-old Oscar winner tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, where he exclusively opens up about his life, his new memoir, Greenlights, and the “awe-inspiring” gift of fatherhood.

“One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they’ve been forced to be more self-reliant. They’ve been forced to create their way out of their boredom,” he says.

One particular passion and skill they’ve honed is photography. “They’re into it — all three [of the kids],” he says. “They’re becoming a production crew. It’s very cool, [and] they’re starting to get kind of good at it.”

So good in fact that the young trio collaborated on a photo shoot of their dad for PEOPLE, including snapping this week’s cover image!

Their creative interests are varied and far-reaching.

“They’re becoming pretty good storytellers [too],” McConaughey says. “Our youngest one will come fill us in: ‘Oh, I’m on chapter two ...’ Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it’s probably more music. Basically he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, ‘Oh, that’s Hans Zimmer,’ or ‘That’s John Williams,’ which is really cool.”

As McConaughey watches his kids tap into their talents, he relishes the “privilege and responsibility” of being their dad.

“The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he says. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can’t think of anything being more important.”

As he and Camila, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today (WOP) online community, ready themselves for the ever-nearing teenage years, McConaughey says, “My hope is that our kids are conscientious and confident and autonomous. ... All three are very, very caring and kind individuals.”