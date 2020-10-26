Matthew McConaughey's Lookalike Son Levi, 12, Makes Rare Appearance in Pic with Mom Camila

Matthew McConaughey's eldest child is turning into his not-so-mini-me!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner's wife Camila Alves shared a new photo of herself with their 12-year-old son Levi as they marveled at a fresh-baked sugar-free chocolate chip cookie skillet they made together. "The look on our faces says it all," she wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly noted in the comment section just how much Levi takes after his movie-star father. "Your son looks so much like his daddy," wrote one follower, as another user added, "Wow if that isn't a Brazilian Matthew McConaughey."

McConaughey, 50, also shares daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 8, with Camila, 37.

The True Detective star — who just debuted his new memoir Greenlights — told PEOPLE earlier this month about how his kids have risen to the occasion to practice their creativity during the pandemic.

"They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don't think they would have leaned into if they were back in school," he said.

"One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they've been forced to be more self-reliant. They've been forced to create their way out of their boredom," he added.

One particular passion and skill they've worked on is photography. "They're into it — all three [of the kids]," said McConaughey. "They're becoming a production crew. It's very cool, [and] they're starting to get kind of good at it."

"They're becoming pretty good storytellers [too]," the proud dad added. "Our youngest one will come fill us in: 'Oh, I'm on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it's probably more music. Basically he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' which is really cool."

McConaughey also told PEOPLE that the "only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father."

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream," he added. "... I can't think of anything being more important."