Matthew McConaughey on the Adorable Cameo His Daughter Makes in Sing 2 : 'How About That?'

Matthew McConaughey is one proud dad!

The actor, 52, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he shared details about his daughter's role in his latest movie, Sing 2. McConaughey reprises his role as Buster Moon in the sequel to the hit 2016 film, while his 11-year-old daughter Vida makes a sweet cameo, he revealed.

"Your daughter got to do a little part in this film," host Jimmy Fallon began, to which McConaughey replied, "She did!"

He went on to explain, "Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2. She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, 'This is the best day of my life.' "

Fallon, 47, laughed and agreed, "I mean, it is the best day if you get to scuba dive in chocolate."

"How about that?" McConaughey added.

According to IMDb, Sing 2 marks Vida's very first acting role. McConaughey's daughter does not yet have any other credits listed to her name.

Vida is McConaughey's second eldest child. He shares three kids with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. Along with Vida, McConaughey and Alves, 39, are also parents to sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8.

McConaughey brought his whole family to the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 on Sunday in Los Angeles, where they posed for photos at the event.

Alves McConaughey shared a photo of McConaughey and their sons at the event on Instagram, writing in the caption, "the 3 most important male presence [sic] in my life." She added, "… what a blessing to see the boys so big !! 🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💛💚💛💚💛."

When it comes to parenting, McConaughey told Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie in 2018 that he and his wife "mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline."

As parents of three, McConaughey said that he and Alves McConaughey "have a similar moral bottom line," adding, "And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it's really DNA."