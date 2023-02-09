Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, 'Just Because' : 'Speaks to the Kid in All'

Matthew McConaughey, father of three, is announcing his second book, his first for kids

Published on February 9, 2023
Matthew McConaughey is adding children's book author to his list of many achievements.

The actor, 53, is penning his second book, his debut children's picture book Just Because, with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, PEOPLE can reveal.

Just Because explores all of life's little complexities through the eyes of children while seeing the world and each other as full of possibility.

"I didn't make plans to write a children's book so much as the idea of Just Because came to me one night at 2:00 a.m. as a ditty in a dream," McConaughey tells PEOPLE exclusively about the picture book.

Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, Just Because: 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Penguin Young Readers

"Hanging around my own children, seeing them first make sense of the world in black and white and then maturing into understanding the more subtle realities of life, I've seen them slowly realize the innuendos, context and poetry in people's actions and feelings," says McConaughey, who shares sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, with wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

"I believe this book will resonate with children of all ages 'just because' it speaks to the kid in all of us."

McConaughey made his debut as an author with his 2020 memoir, Greenlights, and says he thinks it's possible there's more writing for kids in his future.

"As my own kids grow up and I keep learning how they're measuring the world around them, I think it's inevitable that I'll follow up with some more fun approaches to living that we can all enjoy," he tells PEOPLE.

Livingston Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, honoree Matthew McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, and Kay McConaughey
Rick Kern/WireImage

Last year, Camila released a children's book herself, Just Try One Bite. The mom of three teamed up with author Adam Mansbach, who wrote the bestselling book Go the F**k to Sleep, for the new title with a funny role reversal in which picky-eater parents are confronted by their children.

"It's all about balance," she told PEOPLE. "If parents take the time to talk to their children about healthy eating then they will grow up to be adults with healthier habits. And having conversations about balance allows for an open dialogue between parents and children."

She added: "I used to hide chocolate around the house because I didn't want my kids to see. One time, Vida and Levi saw me and I acted like I was grabbing something else but they told me, 'We caught you! You shouldn't be doing that!' "

For more on Just Because, including how to preorder, visit justbecausebook.com.

