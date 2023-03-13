Matthew McConaughey and Son Livingston Enjoy Father-Son Hike in New Photo: 'Son Up to Sun Down'

Matthew McConaughey is getting in some quality time with his youngest.

The actor, 53, posed with son Livingston, 10, in a picturesque location as the two enjoyed a hike together over the weekend. Rolling green hills can be seen behind them with a mountain far in the background and blue skies stretching from one end to the other.

"Son up to sun down," McConaughey captioned the sweet photo, shared on Instagram Saturday.

Last month, wife Camila Alves McConaughey shared a moment at home where Livingston got a haircut from his dad as Levi, 14, watched closely, with one of the family's dogs watching along. The 10-year-old had an iffy look on his face as he sat for the cut in an adorable moment between father and sons.

"Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," Alves McConaughey, 41, wrote in the caption, which she shared in both English and Portuguese.

The couple also shares daughter Vida, who celebrated her 13th birthday on a Hawaiian family getaway in January, which Alves McConaughey shared photos of earlier this month.

Levi McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Earlier this month, the mom of three was joined by Vida and Levi to attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris.

Alves McConaughey posed with their kids at the fashion show, all three looking stylish for the big event.

The trio dressed in neutrals, Alves McConaughey in a cream pantsuit with a matching hat while Levi wore a cream shacket on top of a plaid tracksuit and Vida sported a midi dress that featured a woman's face on it.