Matthew Lawrence Clarifies Comments, Says He Didn't Mean to Put 'Pressure' on Chilli to Have Kids

Matthew Lawrence previously shared that he and girlfriend Chilli have a "game plan" to begin their family

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 03:46 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

Matthew Lawrence is clearing up previous comments he made about starting a family with girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

After recently going public with comments about wanting to have kids with Chilli, the Boy Meets World star, 43, clarified in a new interview with E! News that he "didn't mean to put any pressure" on the singer.

"It's such an interesting story. Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up," he said of older brother Joey Lawrence. "And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, 'Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together.' "

"So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Enchanted Branding & PR

Speaking of the TLC singer, Lawrence added that she's "an amazing person."

"She's already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him," he said of Chilli's son Tron, 25, whom she shares with ex Dallas Austin. "She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future."

Earlier this month, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that he and the singer, 52, have a "game plan" to begin their family.

Asked by ET's Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he added. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Lawrence and Chilli became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August. News of their relationship came just over three months after Lawrence and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Lawrence in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence Says He and TLC's Chilli Have a 'Game Plan' to Have a Baby: 'We're Trying'
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence and Chilli Thomas
Cheryl Burke Says She 'Truly Hopes' Ex Matthew Lawrence Can Have a Baby with TLC's Chilli
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence Reveals How He Met 'Amazing Woman' Chilli: 'She's Really, Really Special'
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Wants to Avoid 'Stagnant' Dynamic in Next Relationship: 'I'm Not About to Live That Again'
matthew lawrence; joey lawrence; chilli
Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Rock Matching Outfits as They Step Out for Date Night
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Matthew Lawrence and Chilli put up a massive PDA exhibition as Lawrence greets his "TLC" girlfriend at the airport
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Kiss as He Picks Her Up from the Airport
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Matthew Lawrence Breaks Silence on Divorce from Cheryl Burke as His 'Life Is in Bloom'
Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli Shares Post About 'Perfect Timing' amid New Matthew Lawrence Romance
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!'
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Relationship Timeline