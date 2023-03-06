Matthew Lawrence Says He and TLC's Chilli Have a 'Game Plan' to Have a Baby: 'We're Trying'

Matthew Lawrence is revealing his plans to start a family with girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

The Boy Meets World star, 43, shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and the TLC singer, 52, have a "game plan" to begin their family.

Asked by ET's Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he added. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas; Matthew Lawrence. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

Lawrence and Chilli became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

News of their relationship came just over three months after Lawrence and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chili is already mom to 25-year-old son Tron with ex Dallas Austin.

Lawrence also shared with ET that he's met Tron, whom the actor said is "so cool."

"He's getting in shape. He's making me feel like I gotta start doing pushups and stuff," he teased.