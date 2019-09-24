'Arriving 2020!': Legally Blonde's Matthew Davis and Wife Kiley Casciano Expecting First Child

Legally Blonde‘s Matthew Davis is going to be a dad!

The actor, 41, and his actress wife Kiley Casciano, are expecting their first child together — a baby girl — the two announced with sweet Instagram posts Monday.

Both Davis and Casciano shared the photo of their daughter’s sonogram as well as adorable outfits already picked out for their baby girl.

“Arriving 2020!!!,” the actor captioned the shot.

The heartwarming photo also featured a pair of white knitted booties, a polka dot hair bow and a hilarious onesie reading “sh— just got real…” and another printed with “and then there were five” with hearts and paw prints, referencing the couple’s complete family, including their two dogs.

The soon-to-be mother shared a similar snap on social media, showing off additional pieces of her baby’s wardrobe. Casciano’s post included onesies that read “Oh Deer!” and “Daddy’s super star” as well as adorable polka dot pants and a blue pacifier.

“Arriving April 2020 #babygirl,” she wrote of the photo.

The Legacies actor and Casciano tied the knot just days before Christmas in 2018 — the same day he proposed.

The Vampire Diaries actor and his bride shared their eventful day on Instagram.

Casciano, who’s appeared in Netflix’s Ozark and Nappily Ever After, walked down the aisle in an above-the-knee sleeveless white dress from Enze Apparel and shiny sandals. The rings, which included a rainbow moonstone for the bride, came from the jewelry brand Made in Earth.

The venue was the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles. “This is where we got married … in a strip mall,” Casciano posted on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kiley Davis/Instagram

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” the groom wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions.”

He added the hashtag #AVeryMarriedChristmas and a slideshow of pictures from the impromptu nuptials.

The bride captioned two more selfies of the smiling newlyweds, “A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018.”