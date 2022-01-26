Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis and Wife Kiley Casciano Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Dorothy
Matthew Davis is now a girl dad of two!
The Vampire Diaries star, 43, and his wife Kiley Casciano welcomed their second baby together, daughter Dorothy Lavender Davis, on Monday, Jan. 24, Casciano announced on Instagram Wednesday.
Casciano shared the happy news with a photo of her holding the newborn in the hospital while smiling up at Davis. She also posted a sweet picture to her Instagram Story with her baby girl resting on her chest.
"Dorothy Lavender Davis - 01*24* 2022 💕🦄💜🥺 i love you @immatthewdavis," she captioned the post.
Casciano first announced she was expecting her second baby in August, writing on Instagram, "Davis party of 4 coming soon 👧💕 @immatthewdavis 👨👩👧👧 #twoundertwo"
The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Ripley Nightingale, in March 2020.
The proud dad shared a tweet announcing her arrival, telling fans that the little one was born at 9:51 p.m. local time and weighed 7 lbs. She takes after her dad with blonde hair and blue eyes, but she has "Mom's beautiful face."
"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," Davis added, addressing his fans.
The Legally Blonde star and Casciano announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2019 with an excited Instagram post featuring their daughter's sonogram as well as adorable outfits already picked out for their baby girl.
Davis and Casciano tied the knot just days before Christmas in 2018 — the same day he proposed.