Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis and Wife Kiley Casciano Welcome Baby Girl

Matthew Davis is officially a dad!

On Tuesday, theVampire Diaries actor and his wife of a little over a year, Kylie Casciano, welcomed their first child together — a baby girl they named Ripley Nightingale Davis.

The proud dad shared a tweet announcing her arrival, telling fans that the little one was born at 9:51 p.m. local time and weighed 7 lbs. She takes after her dad with blonde hair and blue eyes, but she has “Mom’s beautiful face.”

“Thank you everyone for all your love and support,” Davis added, addressing his fans.

The Legally Blonde star and Casciano announced they were expecting their first child together in September with an excited Instagram post featuring their daughter’s sonogram as well as adorable outfits already picked out for their baby girl.

“Arriving April 2020 #babygirl,” the actress wrote alongside the post.

The heartwarming photo also featured a pair of white knitted booties, and onesies that read “Oh Deer!” and “Daddy’s Superstar” as well as adorable polka dot pants and a blue pacifier.

Casciano and Davis celebrated the pregnancy with an adorable baby shower in February, surrounded by their friends and family.

“Some photos from our baby shower last weekend. ✨ thank you x a million to the small army that helped pull this all together and to our friends and family that helped us celebrate our little love,” Casciano shared on Instagram. “See you soon sweet baby 💖👨‍👩‍👧.”

The new mom, who has appeared in Netflix’s Ozark and Nappily Ever After, wore a white and pink floral dress and posed in front of a wall of balloons that read “baby Davis.”

Davis and Casciano tied the knot just days before Christmas in 2018 — the same day he proposed.

The bride walked down the aisle in an above-the-knee sleeveless white dress from Enze Apparel and shiny sandals. The rings, which included a rainbow moonstone for the bride, came from the jewelry brand Made In Earth.

The venue was the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles. “This is where we got married … in a strip mall,” Casciano posted on her Instagram Story at the time.

She later captioned two more selfies of the smiling newlyweds, “A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018.”