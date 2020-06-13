Muse Frontman Matthew Bellamy and Wife Elle Welcome Their First Child, Daughter Lovella Dawn

The couple tied the knot in August and found out they were expecting in September

Baby Bellamy is here!

Matthew Bellamy's wife Elle gave birth to their first child together, a daughter, on June 7, the couple has confirmed on social media. Lovella Dawn Bellamy was born last Sunday, weighing 9 lbs. and measuring 23 inches, according to the new mom.

The Muse frontman, 41, announced the baby's arrival in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a sweet selfie of the family of three as well as an image of just Elle and Lovella in matching outfits.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad!" he wrote alongside the post. "Mom @elloelle did an amazing job! 💕🤱💕."

Elle, 30, also posted on Instagram, sharing several photos of her and Lovella as well as a video of her holding the new baby.

"🎠 Lovella Dawn Bellamy 🕊 born Sunday the 7th of June 🧸 weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches 🎀" the new mom wrote.

While the baby is Elle's first, the singer is also a father to 8½-year-old son Bingham Hawn, whom he shares with ex Kate Hudson.

Elle announced that she and Bellamy were expecting in February, sharing a sweet maternity photo on Instagram. In the sweet portrait, she wore an off-the-shoulder gown, while Bellamy stood next to his wife with a hand lovingly resting on her bump.

"Our little family is growing ... and so is my belly," the model captioned her post.

According to Elle's Instagram Story, she and the musician had been waiting a few months to tell their fans the good news. "Our best kept secret since September," she wrote over another post from their maternity shoot, which showed the couple sharing a kiss.

The couple tied the knot in August 2019, just over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

"HUSBAND & WIFE!!!" Elle shared at the time. "The look on my face in this pic is my permanent mood for the last 3 days and until the end of time!! Can’t wait to see and share the rest of the photos!!!!!! How f*@&#ng handsome is my husband tho, srsly!"

Before welcoming her new baby, Elle expressed her excitement to become a mom on Mother's Day.

"I'm almost officially a Mommy! 9 months pregnant now & only a few weeks left until I can hold my baby girl in my arms. I am so excited to begin the lifelong journey of motherhood!!" she captioned a photo of herself lounging in a garden, cradling her baby bump.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the Mothers, Mamas, Moms, and Mums out there ❤️🌹💋💄👠🐞🍓🍷🎈❤️" Elle added.

Bellamy posted another photo set from the shoot, writing in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to the magical mom-to-be @elloelle She's the wind beneath my wings and I'm her leaf blower in the bushes."