Matthew Bellamy Is Going to Be a Dad Again! Muse Frontman and Wife Elle Expecting First Child

Matthew Bellamy and his wife Elle Evans have a baby on the way!

On Sunday, the model, 30, announced that she and the Muse frontman are expecting their first child together.

“Our little family is growing….. and so is my belly,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a maternity photo.

In the sweet portrait, Evans wears an off-the-shoulder gown while Bellamy, 41, stands next to his wife with a hand lovingly resting on her bump.

According to Evans’ Instagram Story, she and the musician have been waiting a few months to tell their fans the good news. “Our best kept secret since September,” she wrote over another post from their maternity shoot, which showed the couple sharing a kiss.

The couple tied the knot in August 2019, just over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

“HUSBAND & WIFE!!!” Evans shared at the time. “The look on my face in this pic is my permanent mood for the last 3 days and until the end of time!! Can’t wait to see and share the rest of the photos!!!!!! How f*@&#ng handsome is my husband tho, srsly!”

Since then, the mom-to-be has shared countless photos from their “enchanting” wedding ceremony and reception, thanking the team that helped her plan the celebration.

“Two months of pure wedded bliss have flown by & it’s time for appreciation posts to the people who worked tirelessly to make my dreams become reality 💭,” she shared in October, before thanking her wedding planners, floral artists, hair and makeup team, and many more.

“Thank you all for making the wedding of our dreams become our eternal reality 💕💕,” Evans wrote.

While the baby on the way will be Evans’ first, Bellamy is already a father to his 8-year-old son Bingham Hawn, whom he shares with ex Kate Hudson.

Bellamy was previously engaged to Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They have remained close friends and devoted co-parents.