Mattel Announces Relaunch of Beloved '90s Kids Franchise Barney — See the Dinosaur's Makeover!

Barney & Friends originally aired from 1992 to 2010

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 05:19 PM
Mattel Announces Barney Franchise Relaunch; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Richards/Daily Mail/Shutterstock (869972a) Barney The Dinosaur The 6ft.pink And Green Star Of American Tv Seen At London Zoo For A Photocall. Barney The Dinosaur The 6ft.pink And Green Star Of American Tv Seen At London Zoo For A Photocall.
Photo: Mattel; Mark Richards/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Barney is back!

The beloved purple dinosaur at the center of the '90s children's series Barney & Friends is being brought back for today's little ones, Mattel announced on Tuesday.

With the original series ending in 2010, the company shares that Barney will return across TV, film, music and YouTube content. Merchandise for new fans and adult fans — who remember young stars like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez getting their start on the original series — is also in the works, they shared in a press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mattel Announces Barney Franchise Relaunch.
Mattel

Barney's relaunch is set to begin with an animated series to be released in 2024. Aimed at preschool kids like the original, the series and its characters will teach children love, community and positivity, all alongside a soundtrack of catchy songs.

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

BARNEY AND FRIENDS
Everett

While the series will have the heart of the original, it was also important to Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, to "properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it."

"With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."

Related Articles
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Golden Girls
An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - Fear the Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nico Tortorella as Felix - The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Terry Crews as Joe - Tales of the Walking Dead
A Complete Guide to Every 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off Show
Jenna Dewan and Everly
All About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Kino. Alice im Wunderland, (ALICE IN WONDERLAND) USA, 1951, Regie: Clyde Geronimi. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Jennifer Lopez The Wedding Planner
'The Wedding Planner' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
All About Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 3 Kids
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline