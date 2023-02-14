Mattel Announces Relaunch of Beloved '90s Kids Franchise Barney — See the Dinosaur's Makeover!

Barney is back!

The beloved purple dinosaur at the center of the '90s children's series Barney & Friends is being brought back for today's little ones, Mattel announced on Tuesday.

With the original series ending in 2010, the company shares that Barney will return across TV, film, music and YouTube content. Merchandise for new fans and adult fans — who remember young stars like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez getting their start on the original series — is also in the works, they shared in a press release.

Mattel

Barney's relaunch is set to begin with an animated series to be released in 2024. Aimed at preschool kids like the original, the series and its characters will teach children love, community and positivity, all alongside a soundtrack of catchy songs.

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

Everett

While the series will have the heart of the original, it was also important to Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, to "properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it."

"With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."