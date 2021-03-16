Drummer Matt Sorum, Wife Ace Harper Expecting First Baby Together, a Daughter: 'Beyond Elated'

The couple, who got married in 2013, share footage of themselves finding out the sex of their baby on the way

Little drummer girl!

Matt Sorum, a Grammy-winning musician and former drummer for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, is expecting his first child, a baby girl, with wife Ace Harper, the couple reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The pair, who wed in 2013, shared a home video of themselves discovering the sex of their baby on the way via a slice of pink cake.

"We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family," says the couple.

"We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer," they add.

Before the baby's arrival, the soon-to-be parents are keeping busy.

Harper, a professional dancer, artist and fashion designer, is gearing up to launch her own namesake fashion line, Ace Harper, later this year. The clothing line aims to empower women, using fashion as a means to have women cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the world.

In the striking maternity photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Harper shows off her bare baby bump underneath one of the jackets from her new clothing line.