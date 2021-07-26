Matt Sorum Welcomes First Baby with Wife Ace Harper, Daughter Lou Ellington: 'Pure Love and Joy'

Matt Sorum and Ace Harper revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in March that they were expecting their first baby

Matt Sorum's little drummer girl is here!

The Grammy-winning musician, 60, and wife Ace Harper welcomed their first baby, daughter Lou Ellington Sorum, at 10:57 p.m. on Friday, June 11, in Palm Springs, California, they announced on Instagram Thursday. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz. at birth.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, share a photo of their new family of three exclusively with PEOPLE. Lou Ellington is now 6 weeks old.

"Our hearts are so full of gratitude that God has brought this angel into our lives. Our baby girl Lou Ellington is pure love and joy," they say in a statement.

Back in March, the former drummer for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that the pair were expecting their first child together, a daughter.

The couple shared a home video of themselves discovering the sex of their baby on the way via a slice of pink cake.

"We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family," said the couple at the time. "We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer."

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Sorum honored his wife with a sweet social media tribute on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day Ace!!!" the drummer wrote alongside a photo of him hugging his wife as she bears her baby bump.

For Harper's birthday in April, Sorum expressed his excitement to welcome a little girl with his wife.