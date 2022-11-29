Matt Lauer Has a 'Good Relationship' with His Kids 5 Years After 'Today' Firing, Says Source

Matt Lauer is keeping his focus on his kids five years after being fired from the Today show.

The former morning show anchor, 64, has "a good relationship with his children and sees them often," a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Lauer shares sons Thijs, 16, and Jack, 21, plus daughter Romy, 19, with ex-wife Annette Roque.

"They are a priority in his life," the insider adds.

"Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them," the source adds of Lauer, who lives in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, reported that he sexually harassed her. Several other women came forward with similar accusations shortly thereafter.

Nevils went public to Ronan Farrow for his 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. To Farrow, Nevils alleged that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she was working for NBC's Meredith Vieira. Nevils told Farrow that she was "too drunk to consent" and also stated multiple times that she did not want to have anal intercourse.

In the book, Nevils also said she had more sexual encounters with Lauer in New York City, telling Farrow: "It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship." Lauer has said all of his encounters were consensual.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.