WWE Star Matt Hardy and Wife Reby Welcome Son Bartholomew Kit — See His First Photos

Matt Hardy is officially a father of three!

The professional wrestler, 45, and his wife Reby welcomed son Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4:16 a.m., the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Bartie — who joins big brothers Wolfgang Xander, 2, and Maxel, 4 — was delivered at the couple’s home (which they also did for Wolfgang in 2017) with the help of a team of professional midwives and doulas.

“I’ve grown more excited with each new addition to our family, and Bartie was no exception,” says The Hardy Boyz member. “I was ecstatic to witness my son be born at home, and the love I already have for him is indescribable.”

“I’m immensely proud of my wife, Reby, for opting for an at-home, natural birth. She was a warrior!” he adds.

Image zoom Matt Hardy and son Bartie Rebecca Hardy

Image zoom Reby Hardy Amanda Ditzel

Image zoom Reby (L) and Matt Hardy Amanda Ditzel

Ahead of Bartie’s birth, both parents shared their excitement for the new addition on social media. Reby, 33, showed off her baby belly to Instagram Tuesday, just one day before welcoming her new son.

“The 3 Hardy Boyz,” she wrote alongside a picture of her stomach and her two young boys.

In early November, the WWE star shared a heartfelt post to Instagram which included a series of adorable family photos. “It’s hard to accurately describe how much I love my constantly growing & changing family, #HouseHardy,” Matt captioned the pictures.

Image zoom Matt (L) and Reby Hardy with son Bartie Rebecca Hardy

Image zoom Matt Hardy and son Bartie Rebecca Hardy

“I am super stoked for BKH’s imminent arrival,” he added, giving his son’s initials.

Matt is currently under contract to WWE, and appeared in April alongside The Hardy Boyz teammate and brother Jeff Hardy at WWE WrestleMania 2017, performing to a sold-out crowd in Orlando, Florida. He also stars in his own YouTube series, Free the Delete, which keeps his fans guessing where he might end up next.

Reby (also known as Reby Sky) is a professional wrestler, TV and radio personality, as well as a former Playboy model. She has also been seen on WWE, and is a classical pianist.