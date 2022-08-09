'Meet the Frasers' Stars Matt and Alexa Fraser Welcome First Baby, Son Royce Matthew

Matt Fraser is officially a dad!

The psychic medium, 31, and wife Alexa Papigiotis, 24, who are featured on E!'s Meet the Frasers, welcomed their first baby together, son Royce Matthew Fraser, on Monday, August 8, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby Royce was born via Cesarean section three weeks before Alexa's due date, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.

The surprising birth took place in Rhode Island while the medium was at an event in Wheatland, California. Alexa was out to dinner with family celebrating her own birthday when her water broke at the table.

"A few minutes before my show, I was expecting a phone call from Alexa checking in to see how things were going. I never imagined that she would be calling me to tell me that her water had broke," the When Heaven Calls author shares with PEOPLE. "I was in complete shock! I immediately broke down into tears knowing that I wouldn't be there to help her."

Matt's team worked on finding him a way home as he took the stage, but he couldn't resist the urge to check his phone and ended up FaceTiming Alexa mid-show, as she was being wheeled into the operating room.

"The audience was yelling, 'What's happening?' " Matt recalled of the chaotic moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy Matt and Alexa Frasher

The medium took a red-eye home after his event and was on FaceTime with sister-in-law Ava Papapigiotis, who was outside the operating room during the c-section. Also there to support Alexa was her mom, Sharon Ciolli. Royce is the first grandbaby on both sides of his family.

The situation was also emotional for Alexa, who had begun having fears about giving birth after learning Royce was breech.

"Matt and I tried exercises, yoga techniques and even saw a chiropractor, but Royce decided he would come on his own time. Three weeks early!" the new mom tells PEOPLE. "My dream of a natural birth quickly turned into an unplanned c-section. However, when I held him for the first time, he was perfect and nothing else mattered."

Matt was overcome when it was time to meet his son. "The moment I walked into the room and Alexa asked if I wanted to hold him, all I could do was look at him and cry," he shares. "It is the most incredible feeling in the world."

Courtesy Matt and Alexa Frasher

The couple first announced their happy pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in March.

"I was so excited the moment I found out Alexa was pregnant," Fraser told PEOPLE at the time. "We wanted to take some time to enjoy the news with friends and family before sharing it with the world."

"For me, the most exciting moment was hearing the little fluttering heartbeat for the very first time and watching the moment on the ultrasound. It was the most beautiful thing I have ever witnessed," added the When Heaven Calls author.

Papigiotis said that adding to her family is a "dream come true."

"We cannot wait to start this journey together, and officially start actual LIFE as I've been saying! Life is about to get so much more beautiful together, turning the two of us to three," she added.

Fraser and Papigiotis tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in October. The couple, who first met in January 2017 and got engaged more than two years later in May 2019, wed at the historic Henry Morrison Flagler Museum with nearly one hundred friends and family members in attendance.