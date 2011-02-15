Matt Damon: Two Week Rule Keeps Marriage Strong

"We have a two-week rule," Damon, 40, told PEOPLE Saturday at a press conference for his new movie The Adjustment Bureau in New York. "We don't allow ourselves to be apart."

Matt Damon is one busy guy. With two films released back-to-back and another two films in production, how does the actor stay close with his kids and keep the romance alive with his wife Luciana?

“We have a two-week rule,” Damon, 40, told PEOPLE Saturday at a press conference for his new movie The Adjustment Bureau in New York. “We don’t allow ourselves to be apart.”

“When I did True Grit, I asked Joel and Ethan [Coen] to board the movie so that I was never away from home for more than a week and they did that,” he says. “So I was working like two days a week and I would fly back.”



If works calls for uprooting the family away from home in New York City, Damon will pack his suitcases and take his entire brood of daughters — Alexia, 12, Isabella, 4½, Gia, 2½, and Stella, almost 4 months — with him. “I just took this big movie in L.A. and we’re all there together,” he says.

With a balanced work and family life, Damon says he’s lucky not to carry the burden of sucking up to Lucy for being an absent husband. “We really don’t need those big dramatic moments running home with flowers shirtless,” he jokes.

In his upcoming romantic thriller The Adjustment Bureau — in theaters March 4 — Damon stars as a politician who is forced to fight for his own fate. In reality, he believes his destiny led him to meeting Lucy in 2003.

“There was Werner Herzog film called Rescue Dawn that Christian Bale did and I was really strongly considering it. Instead I met with the Farrelly brothers. I remember talking with my mother and she said, ‘You know, you don’t always have to go into a jungle and lose a bunch of weight. You’re allowed to have a little fun.’ And I did the Farrelly brothers movie [Stuck on You] and that was where I met my wife,” he explained. “So four kids later, that was a pretty fateful decision!”