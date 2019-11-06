Matt Damon Explains Why He Got Tattoos of His Four Daughters' Names on His Arm

Matt Damon put his proud-father status in ink.

The Oscar winner, 49, got the names of his four daughters — Stella [Zavala], 9, Gia [Zavala], 11, Isabella, 13, and Alexia, 20 — tattooed in fine-line cursive on his right upper arm over the summer. He added the new body art next to a preexisting “Lucy” tattoo, which he got seven years ago in honor of his wife, Luciana Barroso.

“On a whim, my wife said, ‘We’re going to get tattoos today,’ so I got a tattoo of her name,” the Ford v Ferrari actor told Access Hollywood on Tuesday of how the original body art came to be. “And it always felt alone on my arm, and I’ve always wanted to put the kids on there.”

He added, “So now, I got the kids on there, and now I’ve got to figure out a way to pull it all together.”

Los Angeles–based tattoo artist Daniel Winter (a favorite of stars like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen) brought the meaningful family namesake design to fruition.

Winter shared a photo of the tattoo with a pair of black-and-white photos on his Instagram in August, commenting on the “honor” it was to tattoo one of his favorite stars. The first glimpse was a close-up shot of the tats, while the second showed the tattoo artist and Damon smiling post–ink session.

“FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON,” Winter said in the post’s caption.

Damon, who’s known for keeping his family out of the public spotlight, went on to tell Access how his daughters are beginning to want to be seen with their parents less and less as they get older.

“One is moving into the phase where it’s like, ‘Pick me up far away,’ ” he joked about driving his children around, “but the others, we can still get them right to the door.”