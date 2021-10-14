"There's nothing children like more than to humiliate their parents," Matt Damon's close pal Ben Affleck said

Matt Damon Shows Off Red Mohawk Daughters Gave Him While in Ireland: 'I Looked Like a Rooster'

Matt Damon is sticking with his usual 'do after recently letting his daughters test out a vibrant look on him during their stay in Ireland.

The actor, 51, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show where he recounted the story of when he let his daughters dye his hair red and give him a mohawk the same night he FaceTimed the mayor of Dalkey, Ireland.

Damon, who shares daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Isabella, 15 and Alexia, 22, with wife Luciana, says he was in Ireland with his family after filming on The Last Duel was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family and I, we just took a vote and we decided to stay and it was a great decision. We had a great time there and just got absorbed into this beautiful little community there," he explains.

Damon, who was also joined on the show by pal Ben Affleck and director Nicole Holofcener, says he FaceTimed the mayor, Bono, "the night my wife and I had a few drinks."

"I had let the kids dye my hair red. It was their art project basically, and it was clear that we weren't going back to work," he continues, as Affleck chimes, "There's nothing children like more than to humiliate their parents."

"Then they decide that I needed a mohawk, so they mohawked me. And that was the night that I FaceTimed him, and [the mayor] was like, 'What are you doing?' " Damon says with a laugh.

Host Jimmy Fallon then shows the audience a black-and-white photo of Damon with his mohawk, which the actor asserts was "even more ridiculous" in person.

"The hair was actually maroon, I looked like a rooster," he adds.

Damon has previously talked about how his kids like to tease him, sharing on CBS Sunday Morning in July that his daughter Isabella "doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."