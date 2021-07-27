Matt Damon said his daughter Isabella is "one of the funniest people" he's ever met.

Matt Damon Says His Daughter Only Watches His Films with 'Terrible' Reviews: 'She's Looking for Ammunition'

Matt Damon may be a household name, but he's still got some tough critics at home.

The 50-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming drama Stillwater, told E! News Monday that his 15-year-old daughter Isabella is always ready to give him a reality check — even if it means dragging some of his less-successful work. In fact, Damon joked the teen won't even watch his movies unless they've been panned by critics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it," the Oscar winner said. "If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass ... She's looking for ammunition all the time."

"She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool," he added.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good. She just likes to give me s---," he said. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie!' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

Damon is also a dad to daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Alexia, 22, whom he shares with wife Luciana Bozán. The actor plays a father next onscreen in Stillwater, starring as an Oklahoma construction worker who travels to France to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin), whom he believes has been wrongfully convicted of murder.

"It's easier to find my way into a character [if they're a dad]," Damon told E! News of connecting with his latest character. "They become a lot more relatable. If you can draw a direct correlation to your own life, it's always a lot easier."