Abigail Breslin, who plays Matt Damon's daughter in Stillwater, also tells PEOPLE a funny story from the set of the new film

Matt Damon on Relocating Family from California to New York City: 'We Can't Wait to Move Back Here'

Matt Damon is moving his family of six, including wife Luciana and their four daughters, from California to New York City.

"We're moving at the end of the month and school's September. We can't wait to move back here," Damon tells PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his new film Stillwater at Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center Monday night.

The 50-year-old actor is dad to Alexia, 22, Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10. What does he think about the prospect of being a parent of three teenaged daughters in a few years? Damon laughed before joking about making another real estate move in order to escape the teens, "I might have to find a rental apartment but I'm excited."

Abigail Breslin plays Damon's daughter in the movie and describes to PEOPLE how she was concerned for Damon when he taught her how to maneuver a car during the filming of Stillwater: "I had to drive in the movie and I had just gotten my license and was terrified that I would accidentally kill him or something. He was teaching me how to do a U-turn on set."

The 25-year-old praised her costar, "He's really good at teaching people how to do U-turns," before further joking about the driving lesson, "I think for him it was probably scarier than it was for me because we were on a cliff and he knew that I had just gotten my license, so I think he was probably teaching me to avoid death itself, which he narrowly escaped."

"I think it was less for me and more so that he has four kids and he didn't want to die," adds Breslin.