Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Laugh with Daughters in Rare Family Outing at 'AIR' Premiere: Photos

Matt Damon had his wife and three of his four daughters there for support on his special night

Angela Andaloro
Published on March 28, 2023 11:00 AM
matt damon, luciana Barroso
Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso and daughters. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Matt Damon stepped out with his family to celebrate the latest moment in his career.

The actor was joined by wife Luciana Barroso and three of their four daughters on the red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, AIR.

The Bourne Identity star, 52, smiled and laughed as he posed next to Isabella, 16, who wore a black floral dress with layered necklaces and her hair back for the event. Next to her was Stella, 12, who wore a black corset-style long-sleeved top with a silky black floral skirt.

Alexia, 24, sported a gray floral v-neck dress with black lace trim as she smiles in between her sister and mom. Barroso, 46, looked chic in a black long-sleeved midi dress with an asymmetrical hem.

matt damon, luciana Barroso
Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso and daughters. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Absent from the event was the couple's 14-year-old daughter, Gia.

Damon and Argentine-born Barroso began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Barroso and her daughter Alexia were at Damon's side throughout the European shoot of his movie Ocean's Twelve. Damon and Barroso tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.

In 2018, Barroso shared with Vogue Australia that one of the traits Damon admired about her when they first met was that she was a mom.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

She continued, "He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't".

"When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt."

