Matt Damon Gets Permanent Tribute to His Daughters — 4 New Tattoos!

Matt Damon is showing off his love for his children with some new ink!

The Oscar-winning actor got the names of his four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, tattooed in fine line cursive on his right upper arm, from Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Stone (a favorite of stars like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen).

The new artwork is right next to his “Lucy” tattoo which is dedicated to his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Stone shared a photo of the ink with a pair of black and white photos on his Instagram Monday, commenting on the “honor” it was to tattoo one of his favorite actors.

The first photo is a close-up shot of the delicate tats, while the second shot shows the tattoo artist and Saving Private Ryan star, 48, smiling post ink session.

“FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON” Stone said in the post’s caption. On his Instagram Story, he shared the second photo again, saying “honor tattooing you Matt!”

Damon’s wife also has some meaningful ink, signifying her friendship with Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth’s wife.

The foursome has become close friends, celebrating multiple vacations and even some holidays together.

Pataky, 43, told PEOPLE back in 2018 that she and Luciana wanted “something to remind us of those great moments,” and ended up getting three small dots on their pinky fingers.

“We say ‘We’ll have to do one every year,'” she said of the bonding experience.

While Damon and Hemsworth, 35, don’t have any matching tattoos (at least yet), the Martian actor has spoken out about his other best bud’s controversial ink.

“It’s not one man’s job to tell another man what he can do to his back,” Damon told Daily Show host Trevor Noah last March, speaking about Ben Affleck’s large back tattoo.

Showing off some true best-friendship loyalty, Damon added, “I support him in all of his artistic expression.”