Matt Damon's Daughters Gia, 12, and Alexia, 22, Had COVID, New Profile Reveals

Matt Damon’s 12-year-old daughter Gia had COVID-19 this year, and his 22-year-old daughter Alexia contracted the virus in March 2020

Matt Damon's daughters Gia and Alexia both had bouts with COVID-19.

The Stillwater star's experience with the pandemic was revealed in his October GQ cover story. At the time of the interview — which took place this year — Gia was dealing with a "mild case" of the virus at home, with the profile revealing that the 12-year-old had a "mild fever" and was "isolated in her bedroom."

Damon's eldest, Alexia, 22, contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 while she was living in New York, according to the interview.

As Gia dealt with the virus, the entire household, including Damon's wife Luciana and their daughters Stella, 10, and Isabella, 15, got tested frequently and wore masks, the profile states.

When Alexia tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, the rest of the family had been quarantined in Ireland, as on-location filming of Damon's upcoming movie The Last Duel had moved there from France. The shoot was ultimately postponed, but Damon, his wife, and their three youngest children decided to stay.

Despite the family's experience with COVID-19, Damon said in the interview that they enjoyed the quietness of lockdown.

"We had about as good a lockdown as we could have ever hoped," he told GQ. "There was like a quiet. There weren't scripts being sent, or work to do, or people who needed answers for anything."

Damon added, "It was just: Take the kids to school and then go train, or go for a walk. It was very simple. That part of it was eye-opening, going forward, in terms of how I'd like to spend my days."

Earlier this year, Damon spoke out about the COVID-19 vaccine, expressing in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that he is "trusting science."

"There are a lot of reasons that people have [for being vaccine-hesitant], and I don't want to belittle them. It's tough for me. I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised, and they can't get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get herd immunity. So I look at it that way," he told Yahoo Entertainment.