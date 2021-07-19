Matt Damon Says Daughter Isabella, 15, Likes to Give Him 'S—' About His Popular Movies

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," the actor revealed on CBS Sunday Morning

Matt Damon may be one of Hollywood's top movie stars, but that doesn't stop his daughter from poking fun at her father's acting career.

The Oscar winner, 50, appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where he discussed whether fans still associate him with his critically-acclaimed film Good Will Hunting and his 15-year-old daughter's thoughts on the movie.

"Sure, yeah. Fewer and fewer," Damon told correspondent Seth Doane. "You know, younger people don't know it as much."

Damon then revealed that his daughter Isabella, whom he shares with wife Luciana Barroso, "refuses to see it."

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," he continued.

Asked to clarify his statement, Damon joked, "She just likes to give me s—."

"My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there's nothing great about that movie,' " he said with a laugh.

Damon, who is also dad to daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Alexia, 22, has shared similar sentiments in the past about his kids' reaction to his films, especially Good Will Hunting.

"It's total resistance," the Ford v Ferrari star told PEOPLE in 2019 about which films of his he's been excited to share with his kids. "I am kind of trying to force them, it's not working. I'm like, 'Are you sure you don't want to see Good Will Hunting? You know your dad and Uncle Ben [Affleck] wrote it, right?' 'Yeah, Dad, I know.' It's like, 'Nope.' "

Damon said he hopes they'll get to it "one of these days," especially since they did want to see a film of his he didn't expect.

"You know what they did see is The Martian, which was odd, I never was going to show it to them because I felt like it was kind of a movie for [adults]," he explained at the time. "But their classmates had seen it and so other parents at the school were saying, 'Oh my daughter loved it.' "

"I put it on for the kids at home," recalled Damon. "It had come out on iTunes so I downloaded it and put it on. I narrated the first 20 minutes because my youngest daughter was still pretty young and [in the beginning] I have that hole in my stomach from the antennae. She was probably six, or seven at the time. Like, 'Oh look at that fake stomach. You know how Dad did that?' I hit 'Pause' and kind of walked them through that and then they watched it."