Matt Cedeño Welcomes Son Jaxon Cruz

The Devious Maids actor and his wife Erica Franco welcomed their first child on Wednesday, Aug. 7, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Matt Cedeño is a dad!

The Devious Maids star, 38, and his wife Erica Franco Cedeño welcomed their first child on Wednesday, Aug. 7, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Along with her Tweet, the new mom shared son Jaxon Cruz Cedeño‘s official announcement, which reveals he was born at 5:40 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz and measuring 19½ inches long.

“From heaven to us with great joy, we are proud to announce the birth of our baby boy!!!!” Franco Tweeted.

Although the couple — who wed in July 2009 — have only been parents for two weeks, Cedeño and his costars are already planning play dates.

“Play dates with [Sebella] coming soon,” he Tweeted to Roselyn Sanchez‘s husband, Eric Winter. Added mom-to-be Paula Garces, “[and] my Antonio too.”