"I don't want anybody out on stage any time soon," the actor tells PEOPLE of his three children

Matt Bomer: I Want My Kids to Have a 'Normal Childhood'

Whatever you do, don’t call Matt Bomer a stage dad.

While he and husband Simon Halls do everything they can to enrich the lives of their three children, the couple are content to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t want anybody out on stage any time soon,” the American Horror Story: Hotel star told PEOPLE while attending The Hammer Museum‘s 13th Annual Gala in the Garden Saturday. “I want them to have a nice, normal childhood.”

In fact, the father of Kit, 10, and 7-year-old twins Henry and Walker, is hoping his children’s upbringing mirrors his own.

“When I was 8 years old, I asked my parents to get me head shots, and they were like, ‘What are you talking about?! Go outside and play!’ I’m so glad they did,” the 38-year-old actor says.

“I had a normal childhood where I was able to cultivate my own creativity, and I don’t think I would have been ready for this crazy business at 8 years old.”

Image zoom

So for now, as far as his sons are concerned, it’s a steady and loving immersion into exploring their creativity.

“[We go] to art museums [and read] art books,” Halls says. “We’ve got a lot of photography books and art books.”

Adds Bomer, “We try to select schools for them over the course of their lives that encourage them.”

But could the brothers already be showing signs of a successful future in Hollywood? “It’s a little early to say that,” Bomer jokes.

“All little boys are little hams,” Halls says with a laugh. “That’s not a genetic thing. It’s a gender thing.”