Eva Amurri Martino Just Made Mommy-and-Me Clothes So Much Better

Winter is coming, and with it, the winter blahs – many of us are dreading packing up our fun summer brights in favor of dark, oversized puffer coats and an array of neutral sweaters. Eva Amurri Martino, the actress, blogger (at Happily Eva After) and member of People’s Parents Squad, anticipated your upcoming doldrums and headed them off at the pass with her sure-to-make-you-smile design for Dudley Stephens, which launches today.

Amurri Martino teamed up with the eco-friendly, high-end fleece line to create the perfect shade of electric pink for their signature turtlenecks, in two adult styles and a “twinning” kids’ size (modeled by her daughter Marlowe, 4. “I begged [CEO Lauren Stephens] to make their beloved turtleneck in hot pink, which I have long believed is a style neutral — and it’s my daughter Marlowe’s and my favorite color,” Martino said in a release. “When we saw the swatch, we just flipped — we can’t wait to twin all season long.”

Courtesy Dudley Stephens

Marlowe clearly was living her happiest life in the hot-pink style, which comes in sizes 2T-5T for little girls (though, as Amurri Martino notes, it can fit as small as 12 months if you roll the sleeves) and the women’s fleece comes in two lengths and runs from sizes 0-20.

In addition, blogger Julia Dzafic of Lemon Stripes created her own mini-collab in a pale blue, also available on DudleyStephens.com today. “I always seek out women-run—particularly mom-run—businesses, because they find functional solutions to everyday problems,” Amurri Martino adds in the release. “Dudley Stephens has made cozy style totally chic, and my #MomLife is grateful!”