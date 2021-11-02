Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Deck the whole family out in the cutest coordinating holiday PJs from places we fa-la-la-love, ranging from luxe celeb-loved lines to adorable, affordable faves

The Cutest Matching Family Pajamas for Your 2021 Holidays, at Every Price Point

Monica + Andy

Celebrity fans of this brand's unique prints include Gigi Hadid, Jessica Simpson and Mindy Kaling. Snap up sizes for everyone in the family before they sell out.

Buy It! Gingerbread man pajamas starting at $24.99; monicaandandy.com

Magnetic Me

The brand known for its easy-to-snap magnetic baby onesies and toddler jammies knows that parents covet its silky-soft modal fabric — so it made matching holiday prints in every size so grown-ups can enjoy too.

Buy It! Magnetic Me holiday pajamas, starting at $38; magneticme.com

Carter's

Carter's reliably turns out adorable jammies for kids of all ages, and they've got tons to choose from. Keep it classic in tree-print two-pieces or go for a laugh with "T-Rex the halls" motifs.

Buy It! Carter's assorted matching pajamas, starting at $10; carters.com

Primary

If you've been coveting your kid's super-soft PJs from this line of streamlined, classic and gender-neutral favorites, great news: Their mix-and-match holiday line comes in adult sizes too.

Buy It! Primary mix-and-match pajamas, starting at $19.50; primary.com

Tea Collection

You'll feel warm and fuzzy when you wear these super cute family pajamas (and yes, there's a bandanna for your pup too), but not just because they're so cozy: The brand gives back 10% of its profits to organizations doing good globally, and ethically sources its materials.

Buy It! Holiday pajamas, starting at $43; teacollection.com

Little Sleepies

Celebs (including Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff and Andy Cohen) love snuggling up with their kiddos in these ridiculously soft and stretchy jammies — which now come in adult sizes too.

Buy It! Little Sleepies holiday pajamas, starting at $28; littlesleepies.com

Old Navy

Give a cheer, jingle jammies are here — and Old Navy has a print for every occasion, whether that's a range of Santa skin tones, Hanukkah motifs or adorably festive doggos.

Buy It! Old Navy Jingle Jammies, starting at $10; oldnavy.com

Maisonette

Maisonette holiday pajamas Credit: Maisonette

For the royal babies in your life, Maisonette is stocked with so-cute-it-hurts jammies in exclusive prints from coveted brands including Roller Rabbit (pictured) and Neon Rebels.

Buy It! Holiday Pajamas, starting at $30; maisonette.com

Petite Plume

Actual royal babies (like Prince George himself) love these perfectly preppy, wildly photogenic pajamas that come sized for the whole family. Can't resist the prints? They come in sleep masks, hair bows and dog bandanas too.

Buy It! Petite Plume holiday pajamas, starting at $48; petiteplume.com

Hanna Andersson

The O.G. in ridiculously cozy PJs has a print for everyone in your family, right down to Spot. Pick from dozens of coordinating prints; that includes those inspired by favorite films like Elf, The Polar Express and The Grinch.

Buy It! Hanna Andersson matching family pajamas, price varies; hannaandersson.com

Little Navy

Santa won't be able to mistake your house with these super cute and completely customized prints that incorporate each person's name.

Buy It! Little Navy personalized pajamas, starting at $58; littlenavy.com

Posh Peanut

Don't see a holiday print you love at this celeb-fave (Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are fans) cozy jammies central? Wait a week — they drop new ones constantly, which cause mini-frenzies each time. (We're partial to this latke print, though!)

Buy It! Posh Peanut holiday pajamas, starting at $38; poshpeanut.com

Lake

Warning: Your family may put these classic, comfortable pieces on and never want to change back into regular clothes.

Buy It! Lake holiday pajamas, starting at $44; lakepajamas.com

The Children's Place

Join the celeb families who have donned their festive apparel (like Allison Holker and tWitch, above, and Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson) courtesy of The Children's Place's reliable, affordable basics.