The Best Matching Family Holiday Pajamas of 2022

Thanks to Instagram, matching family pajamas are now as much a part of holiday tradition as a cookie swap or Secret Snowflake. And we're not one to turn down any tradition that involves stretchy, comfortable pants you can wear all day! Luckily, tons of our favorite brands have some extremely cute options for everyone from the baby to the fur baby.

With Black Friday sales starting early, now's the time to add your favorite cozies to cart. Many of the brands listed here are on sale for 50 percent off or more right now, so don't miss these great options from some of our fave brands.

Monica and Andy

The brand's prints are highly anticipated every year by fans including Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Simpson and Chanel Iman.

Buy It! Matching Family Pajamas in Holiday Cookies, $34 for toddler sizes; monicaandandy.com

Tea Collection

The only thing that feels better than these super-soft pajamas is knowing that 10% of the company's profits go to charitable causes around the globe. (And they've launched a resale market as well, since kids grow out of their just-like-new clothes so fast!)

Buy It! Tea Collection family pajamas, $50; teacollection.com

Maisonette

This expertly-curated kids' store has an adorable selection of PJs from brands including Neon Rebels and Roller Rabbit, but consider yourself warned: There's no way you're leaving without adding a bunch of super-cute toys to cart too.

Buy It! Neon Rebels Happy Hanukkah pajama set, $40.60; maisonette.com

Little Sleepies

If you've never felt this brand's buttery-soft and super-stretchy material, you're in for a treat. (Parents everywhere cheered when they made the matching family PJs in adult sizes!) The website has a cute shopping feature to make getting everyone's sizes a breeze.

Buy It! Little Sleepies Disney's Mickey Wonderland PJs, $38; littlesleepies.com

Target

You're already at Target for everything else on your shopping list, so just give in to the urge to add these well-priced PJs (for everyone including your pup!) to your cart.

Buy It! Target Holiday Gnomes pajamas, $10; target.com

Hanna Andersson

There's a reason everyone in your feed (from friends to famous people) is posting pics in these jammies: They're a complete classic and last forever. Plus, they've also got a tool to ensure you get all the sizes you need in the print you want.

Buy It! Hanna Andersson holiday pajamas, $48; hannaandersson.com

Posh Peanut

Fans of this brand stalk its socials for new print drops. One look at their holiday collection (like this collaboration with toy superstore FAO Schwartz) and you'll understand why.

Buy It! FAO Schwarz Toys long-sleeved pajamas, $48; poshpeanut.com

The Beaufort Bonnet Co.

The go-to store for perfectly preppy kids' pieces turns out great gingham in the summer and super-sweet attire for meeting Santa in the winter. These PJs are bound to be a it.

Buy It! The Beaufort Bonnet Co. Sweet Dreams set, $62; thebeaufortbonnetco.com

Lovey and Grink

The pajamas so cute, creative and cuddly, you might forget how sad you are they don't make adult sizes!

Buy It! Lovey and Grink Hanukkah candles, $42; loveyandgrink.com

Primary

If you're not into overly cutesy prints, Primary's commitment to making high-quality basics in styles that are simply fun is perfect for you.

Buy It! Primary brushed-plaid matching family pajamas, $62; primary.com

Petite Plume

Put your little prince or princess in the clothes beloved by actual royalty (Prince George wore the brand's gingham set to meet the Obamas) and Hollywood royalty (that's Gwyneth Paltrow in one of their robes).

Buy It! Children's Arctic Express pajama set, $58; petiteplume.com

Old Navy

The brand that invented the term "jingle jammies" outdoes itself every year — and provides plenty of fun accessories to accompany their offerings.

Buy It! The Jingle Jammies shop, starting at $2.50 for socks; oldnavy.com

The Children's Place

The Children's Place enlists some of Hollywood's cutest families (hi, Kevin Hart!) to model their cute and affordable family pajama offerings each year.

Buy It! The Children's Place Bear Buffalo Plaid pajamas, starting at $5.18; thechildrensplace.com

Lake Pajamas

If this brand has been showing up in your feed a lot, great news: It's as good as it looks.

Buy It! Lake Pajamas kids' long-long set in Nutcracker, $48; lakepajamas.com

PrintFresh

If your furry family members are an integral part of the photo, buy them bandanas to match with the sophisticated prints at PrintFresh.

Buy It! Candy Cane Stripe dog bandana, $24; printfresh.com