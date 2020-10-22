The Cutest Matching Family Pajamas for Your 2020 Holidays

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Fa la la ladorable! Deck the whole family out in the cutest coordinating PJs from places we love

'Tis the season to start thinking about all the holiday photo opps you've got planned - and since many of the traditional Instagram-worthy locations aren't available this year due to the pandemic (see ya, Santa's lap), we predict a focus on cozy moments at home. Luckily, your favorite brands have got you covered (literally) - delivering cozy, cute and camera-ready matching pajama sets for the whole family, right down to the dog.

Image zoom Monica + Andy

This year's matching family prints include a cute Fair Isle-inspired turquoise snowflake print, and last year's blockbuster hit holiday light motif.

Buy It! Snowflake print PJs, from $24; monicaandandy.com and Light Up the Holidays print PJs, from $24; monicaandandy.com

Image zoom Monica + Andy

And if your dream family photo involves complete coordination, the prints are available for adults too. Sizes are already selling out, probably because parents have been waiting for the brand's signature supersoft cotton to come in their size. (Jessica Alba knows what's up - she owns one of the brand's robes.)